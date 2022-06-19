Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KGBLY stock opened at 42.02 on Wednesday. Kingboard Laminates has a 1 year low of 38.12 and a 1 year high of 42.54.

About Kingboard Laminates

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy laminates, paper laminates, and composite epoxy material laminates.

