Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Kingboard Laminates (OTC:KGBLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have 11.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of KGBLY stock opened at 42.02 on Wednesday. Kingboard Laminates has a 1 year low of 38.12 and a 1 year high of 42.54.
