KeyCorp Trims Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Target Price to $144.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.33.

LSI stock opened at $105.23 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.59.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Life Storage by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

