Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.
Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $22.31.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
