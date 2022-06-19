Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.73.

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

