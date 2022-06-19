Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $185,848.51 and $79,348.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00978136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00094789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013908 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

