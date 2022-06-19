jvl associates llc Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

jvl associates llc lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,671 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,733,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.