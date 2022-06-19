Jupiter Price Up 83.4% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $839,479.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.01893098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00117710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013549 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

