JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $52.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

