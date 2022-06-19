JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 4,150

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.55) to GBX 4,150 ($50.37) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WTBDY. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.94) to GBX 2,790 ($33.86) in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

