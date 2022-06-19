JOE Price Tops $0.20 (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $55.56 million and $5.76 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.01234000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00115024 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013389 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 279,782,931 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.