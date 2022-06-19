JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,078,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 19.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. StockNews.com cut Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

