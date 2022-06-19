JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 6,212 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,162,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,616. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

