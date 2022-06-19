JLB & Associates Inc. Buys 888 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,728,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $144.44. 3,098,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,481. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

