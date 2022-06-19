Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $36.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on U. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.93.

Unity Software stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $92.51. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock worth $2,619,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

