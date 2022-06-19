iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

