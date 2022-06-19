iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.87. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

