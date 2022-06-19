iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,497. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $143.65 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

