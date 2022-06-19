iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 858,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,279 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.73 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.66.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

