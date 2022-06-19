iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $367.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

