iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $221.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.53.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

