iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

