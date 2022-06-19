iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3,087.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,782 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

