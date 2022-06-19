iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stock Holdings Lifted by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

