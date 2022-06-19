iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 259,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after buying an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

