iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.4% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $66.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45.

