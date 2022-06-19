iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

