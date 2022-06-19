iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) is Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nationwide Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 6.8% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,282,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,210,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $54.94.
