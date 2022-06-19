Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,399,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

