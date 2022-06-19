Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.17.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

