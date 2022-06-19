Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Holdings Raised by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 477,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

