Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after acquiring an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

