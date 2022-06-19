International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 275,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 27.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 59.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,812,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

