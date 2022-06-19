International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises approximately 3.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of IP stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

