International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $101.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $108.31 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $790,913,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

