Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.82.

NTLA stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after buying an additional 556,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

