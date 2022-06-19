Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.82.
NTLA stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.15. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $202.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after buying an additional 1,173,326 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after buying an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,228,000 after buying an additional 556,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,234,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,621,000 after buying an additional 353,970 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Intellia Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
