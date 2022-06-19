Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $13.95 on Friday. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.97 million and a P/E ratio of -7.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $25,687.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $36,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 469,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock valued at $941,435. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Intapp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intapp by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $6,428,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

