Insider Buying: International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Purchases £23,700 in Stock

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($28,765.63).

Gary Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,586.24).

On Tuesday, April 5th, Gary Thompson acquired 50,000 shares of International Personal Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($63,114.46).

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 79.30 ($0.96) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 109.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56. International Personal Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($1.92). The firm has a market cap of £176.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

