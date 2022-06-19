Insider Buying: Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Buys £3,500 in Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) insider Matthew Grainger purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,248.09).
Shares of ALS opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.62. Altus Strategies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £55.73 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16.
Altus Strategies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.