Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Innospec’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

