IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get IMV alerts:

Shares of IMV stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. IMV has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.