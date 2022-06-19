IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.31.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of IMV stock opened at C$0.95 on Friday. IMV has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$78.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.54.
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
