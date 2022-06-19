Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.02244487 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00095227 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.