Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $178.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.33 and a one year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

