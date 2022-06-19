IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDXX opened at $328.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

