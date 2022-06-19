Idena (IDNA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $140,751.00

Idena (IDNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Idena has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $140,751.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.65 or 0.01802052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00093448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 86,279,808 coins and its circulating supply is 60,488,933 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.