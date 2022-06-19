Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $3.04 or 0.00016515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a total market cap of $26.19 million and $200,615.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hydra has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.38 or 0.02086050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005420 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 58% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00095083 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014411 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,246,888 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

