Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,058,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.