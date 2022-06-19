Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 541,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HMC opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

