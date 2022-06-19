Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.70 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 11.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,112,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,335,000 after purchasing an additional 184,394 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,499,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163,115 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

