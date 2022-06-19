Holland Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

