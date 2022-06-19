HoDooi (HOD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoDooi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.02292071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00111943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013387 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.